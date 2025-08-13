Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,802.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,245. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

