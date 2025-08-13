Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 85.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Curbline Properties

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

