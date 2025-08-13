Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,207,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,587,000 after buying an additional 378,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $6,818,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its position in Privia Health Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

