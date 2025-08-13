Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

