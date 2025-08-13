Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 3.1%

MP Materials stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.