Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

