Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,080.50. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,527 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.