Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 199.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park National by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. Park National Co. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $207.99.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.