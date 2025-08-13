Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,914,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,478,543 shares in the company, valued at $352,965,197.25. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,724,042 shares of company stock valued at $135,201,451. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

