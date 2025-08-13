Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yelp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,007 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,889 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 145,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,000.72. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

