Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6250.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $832.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

