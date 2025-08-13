Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 11th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves researching, developing or manufacturing materials and devices engineered at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers). By investing in these firms, shareholders gain exposure to cutting-edge applications—such as nanoelectronics, advanced drug-delivery systems and novel materials—that often carry high growth potential alongside elevated technical and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.29. 1,060,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,969. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. 133,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $241.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 1,463,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.47. 22,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,809. The company has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 17,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.55. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

