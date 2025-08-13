National Bankshares Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$65.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.79 and a 1 year high of C$67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

