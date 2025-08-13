National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price

Boralex (TSE:BLXGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. Raymond James Financial raised Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

TSE:BLX opened at C$29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.78. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$24.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

