Natural Investments LLC Sells 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natural Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,195,000 after purchasing an additional 190,194 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

