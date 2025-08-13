NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYX. Stephens upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 241.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,101 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 18.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,231,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 496,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NCR Voyix by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 503,373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NCR Voyix by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

