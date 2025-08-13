NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYX. Stephens upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCR Voyix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.