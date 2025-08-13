Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $74.29. 10,410,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,865,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

