Neonode (NEON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 217.85%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Neonode to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Neonode by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

