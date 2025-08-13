NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 500,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,302 shares of company stock worth $2,026,379 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

NetApp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

