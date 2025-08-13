NetEase (NTES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $28.59 billion for the quarter.

NetEase Trading Up 1.6%

NTES stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $141.45.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetEase stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NetEase

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.