NetEase (NTES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $28.59 billion for the quarter.
NetEase Trading Up 1.6%
NTES stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $141.45.
NetEase Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
