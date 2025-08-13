News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

