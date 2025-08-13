NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.7429.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Price Performance
Shares of NIO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.42. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.