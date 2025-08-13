NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.7429.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in NIO by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in NIO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in NIO by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 4.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.42. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

