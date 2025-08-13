nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $26.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.4167.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,149,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,342,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,587,070.91. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,298.44. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,915 shares of company stock worth $3,445,301. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in nLight by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of nLight by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.35. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

