NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NN Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NNGRY
NN Group Price Performance
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.