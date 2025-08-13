NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NN Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNGRY

NN Group Price Performance

About NN Group

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 159.36 and a quick ratio of 159.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.