Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,691,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

