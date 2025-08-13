Northland Securities Downgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,074.88. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at $95,496,386.04. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,685,115 shares of company stock worth $43,700,880. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,357.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in C3.ai by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

