Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. Novartis has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

