Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading 15.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 488,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 650,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $362,472.68. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. The trade was a 4.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

