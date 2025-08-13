Nutex Health (NUTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.43) per share and revenue of $176.48 million for the quarter.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 42.08%.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of NUTX opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on NUTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 5,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 41,430.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.