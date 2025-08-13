Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Nutrien worth $100,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nutrien by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nutrien by 789.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 659,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 585,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,179,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,645,000 after purchasing an additional 563,677 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NTR stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

