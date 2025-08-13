OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCANF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 100.0%.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

