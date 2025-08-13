Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

