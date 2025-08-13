Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $74.66 and last traded at $74.98. 7,714,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,186,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OKLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 11.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Oklo by 2.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 82.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

