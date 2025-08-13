Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

