Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Set at $55.00 by Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 37.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

