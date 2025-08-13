ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONON. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ON has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $70,152,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ON by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,692,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 839,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

