ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of ON Semiconductor worth $103,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

