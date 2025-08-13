Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 71726562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 412.92% and a negative return on equity of 232.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Trading Up 25.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.29.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

