Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

