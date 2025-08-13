Ontrak (OTRK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share and revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Ontrak has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 274.20% and a negative return on equity of 269.88%. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTRK

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.