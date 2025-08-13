OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

