Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,800. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,270.56. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,444 shares of company stock worth $25,268,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

