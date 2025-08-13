Orion (NYSE:OEC) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Orion Stock Performance

Orion stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $573.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Orion has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 1,248,295 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,638,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 110,324 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,946,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

