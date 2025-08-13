Oruka Therapeutics’ (ORKA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORKA. BTIG Research began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 2,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 328,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.