Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVID. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,562.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

