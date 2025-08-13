Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Oxbridge Re to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 143.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXBR shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXBR

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 22,500 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 379,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,202.94. The trade was a 6.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $27,270. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.