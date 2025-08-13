Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.26. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

