Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $2.66. On average, analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVLA opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $477.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 79,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $533,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price objective on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

