Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $32,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paylocity by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 487,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.9%

PCTY opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.78.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

