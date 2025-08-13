Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.60. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 55.9% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 39.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

